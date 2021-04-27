Ibaraki police seek help locating man wanted for killing brother

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a 57-year-old man suspected of killing his brother in the village of Tokaimura earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (April 26).

On April 18, Makoto Nagayama allegedly stabbed and strangled his brother, 63-year-old Yoshikazu, at their residence.

Emergency personnel found the victim lying face-up in the living room of the residence with several stab wounds to the neck area.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to both the stabbing and strangulation, police said previously.

The brothers shared the residence with their mother. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found abandoned near a library.

He also stopped at a convenience store to purchase food. Of medium build, he stands about 170 centimeters tall. In a photograph released by police, he has closely cropped hair.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Hitachinaka Police Station 029-272-0110.