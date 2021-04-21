Man wanted over fatal stabbing, strangulation of brother

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for the brother of a man who was found murdered at his residence in the village of Tokai on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (April 20).

At around 8:20 p.m., the mother of Yoshikazu Nakayama, 63, and the suspect alerted police about “a stabbing” involving her sons.

Emergency personnel found him lying face-up in the living room of the residence with several stab wounds to the neck area. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to both the stabbing and strangulation, police said.

Nakayama shared the residence with his mother and his 57-year-old brother. The brother fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found abandoned near a library.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the brother on suspicion of murder.