Hiroshima police release image of suspect wanted over murder of elderly man

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police on Sunday released an image of the male suspect wanted over the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Hiroshima City last week, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 24).

Police released a portrait of 34-year-old Yukinobu Tomita, who is shown wearing glasses. He is wanted over the murder and robbery of 86-year-old Kazuhiro Uematsu.

Uematsu was found bleeding profusely from stab wounds to the head in front of the first-floor toilet of his residence by his wife on the morning of February 20.

Thereafter, Yukinobu Tomita received nine stitches at the base of his left thumb at a hospital in Hiroshima City.

The results of a DNA analysis of material left at the hospital proved to be a match for blood found at the crime scene, police said.

Uematsu shared the residence with his wife. It is believed that he was fatally stabbed by Tomita sometime between Wednesday night and the time of the discovery. The suspect also stole the victim’s wallet.

Standing about 160 centimeters tall, Tomita has a medium build. A person resembling the suspect was spotted in security camera footage at JR Fukuyama Station in Fukuyama City at around noon on February 22. He is also believed to have used an internet cafe in Fukuyama that same day.