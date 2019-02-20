 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: Elderly man found fatally stabbed at residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 20, 2019

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an elderly man with stab wounds at his residence in Hiroshima City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

At just past 6:30 a.m., the wife of the man tipped off police after him “collapsed in a room” of the residence, located in the Kanayamacho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of the man bleeding profusely from stab wounds to the head in front of the first-floor toilet.

Though the wounds appear to have been delivered from a knife, such a weapon has not been found, police said.

in Hiroshima City's Naka Ward
An elderly man was found fatally stabbed at his residence in Hiroshima City’s Naka Ward on Wednesday (Twitter)

The man, 86, shared the residence with his wife. It is believed that the man was killed sometime between Wednesday night and the time of the discovery.

Police are treating the case as murder.

