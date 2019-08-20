Gunma: Man nabbed over bag-snatching incident

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly snatching a bag from a woman in Maebashi City earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 20).

At just past 11:00 p.m. on August 3, the woman exited her vehicle in a parking lot fronting her apartment building in the Fujimimachi Kogure area.

Mamoru Kogure, a construction worker, then grabbed her by the hair. “Don’t scream,” he reportedly threatened before snatching her bag containing 54,000 yen in cash and her mobile telephone.

During the incident, the woman tumbled to the ground, causing her to suffer a broken left arm, police said.

Kogure, who is not acquainted with the woman, admits to the allegations, police said.

Kogure surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.