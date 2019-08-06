Gunma: Woman suffers broken arm in bag-snatching incident

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who on Saturday snatched a bag from a woman in Maebashi City. The woman suffered a broken arm in the incident, police said, reports (Aug. 5).

At just past 11:00 p.m., the woman exited her vehicle in a parking lot fronting her apartment building in the Fujimimachi Kogure area.

The perpetrator then grabbed her by the hair. “Don’t scream,” he reportedly threatened before snatching her bag containing 54,000 yen in cash and her mobile telephone.

During the incident, the woman tumbled to the ground, causing her to suffer a broken left arm, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, the man stands around 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was dressed entirely in black and wearing glasses, police said.