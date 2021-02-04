GSDF staffer not prosecuted over alleged molestation of school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 35-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force member over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl last month, reports NHK (Feb. 4).

At around 2:00 p.m. on January 11, Takuya Kubo, a major in the Ground Research and Development Command, allegedly abducted the girl, a fifth-year student, from an event in Chiyoda Ward.

Kubo then took the girl into a room of a building in neighboring Chuo Ward and fondled her body.

The following day, police arrested Kubo for abduction for the purpose of obscenity and indecent assault. Police did not reveal whether he admitted to the allegations.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kubo. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The girl, who had participated in the event, was unharmed in the incident, the Chuo Police Station said previously.