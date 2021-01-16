GSDF staffer accused of molesting school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force member over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 15).

At around 2:00 p.m. on January 11, Takuya Kubo, a major in the Ground Research and Development Command, allegedly abducted the girl, a fifth-year student, from an event in Chiyoda Ward.

Kubo then took the girl into a room of a building in neighboring Chuo Ward and fondled her body.

The girl, who had participated in the event, was unharmed in the incident, the Chuo Police Station said.

Police did not reveal whether Kubo admitted to allegations of abduction for the purpose of obscenity and indecent assault upon his arrest the following day.

“If [the allegations] are factual, we will fully cooperate with the police investigation and handle [the matter] strictly,” a representative of the command was quoted.