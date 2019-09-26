Fukushima police officer not prosecuted over assault of ‘girl’s bar’ employees

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 43-year-old police officer from Fukushima Prefecture over the alleged assault of employees of a specialty hostess club in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Aug. 25).

At around 11:40 p.m. on August 15, Koichiro Takahashi, an officer at the Aizuwakamatsu Police Station, allegedly punched one male employee, aged in his 30s, outside the bar, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, in the face.

Takahashi then allegedly bit a second male employee in the right hand.

Upon his arrest Takahashi, who was accused of assault, denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” he was quoted by police.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announce the non-prosecution of Takahashi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At the time of the incident, Takahashi was off-duty. He had come to Tokyo while on holiday.

Prior to the incident, Takahashi had gotten into a dispute with the employees over the amount he was charged inside the establishment, which is deemed a “girl’s bar.”