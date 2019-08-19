 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukushima police officer assaults Kabukicho ‘girl’s bar’ employees

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 19, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old police officer from Fukushima Prefecture over the alleged assault of employees of a specialty hostess club in Shinjuku Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 18).

At around 11:40 p.m. on August 15, Koichiro Takahashi, an officer at the Aizuwakamatsu Police Station, allegedly punched one male employee, aged in his 30s, outside the bar, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, in the face.

The suspect then allegedly bit a second male employee in the right hand.

Takahashi, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station. He was released on August 18.

At the time of the incident, Takahashi was off-duty. He had come to Tokyo while on holiday.

Prior to the incident, the suspect had gotten into a dispute with the employees over the amount he was charged inside the establishment, which is deemed a “girl’s bar.”

“It is indeed regrettable that an officer was arrested,” said Nobuo Kikusawa, a representative of the Fukushima Prefectural Police. “We deeply apologize to the citizens of the prefecture. After learning the facts of the case, we will deal with the situation strictly.”

