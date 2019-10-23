Fukuoka: Trio accused of abandoning woman’s corpse

FUKUOKA (TR) – Three persons have been accused of abandoning the body of a 36-year-old woman who died after she was found in a parking lot in Dazaifu City on Sunday, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 21).

On Monday, police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Rumi Kohata, of no known occupation, died as a result of external trauma.

Police also arrested Shota Matsuda, 35, Tsubasa Kishi, 24, and Miyuki Yamamoto, 40, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The three, all of whom are acquainted with the woman, were sent to prosecutors on Monday. They all deny the allegations, police said.

At around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Kishi alerted emergency services to a parking lot for an internet cafe in the Takao area.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, Kohata was inside a vehicle in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Kohata, whose body had bruises throughout, including to her legs and abdomen, was confirmed dead about 90 minutes later, police said previously.

During voluntary questioning, the suspects told police that they did not harm Kohata. “I thought she was sleeping,” one of the suspects was quoted.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to her death.