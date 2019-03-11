Fukuoka: Man, 45, accused of murdering former boss

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his former employer at the victim’s residence in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

According to police, Koji Okada is alleged to have used a knife to fatally stab 56-year-old Takashi Yoshimatsu inside the two-floor residence at around 3:00 a.m. on February 7.

Police did not reveal whether Okada admits to the allegations.

On February 8, Yoshimatsu’s body was found collapsed atop a futon in a bedroom of the residence with several stab wounds to the upper body. Police later announced that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was loss of blood, police said previously.

After the discovery, police learned that Yoshimatsu’s vehicle was missing. An examination of security camera footage showed a person believed to be Okada behind the wheel of the vehicle, which was found parked in the Tenjin area of Fukuoka City on February 13.

Police apprehended Okada after he allegedly left a restaurant without paying a bill on February 17.

Police previously said that Yoshimatsu, who lived alone, managed a company that performs parking lot construction. In speaking with acquaintances and related parties, police learned that payments to business partners by Yoshimatsu had become in arrears beginning about 2 years ago.

Okada once worked part-time for Yoshimatsu. He is believed to been in a money-related dispute with Yoshimatsu.