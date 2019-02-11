Fukuoka: Money trouble preceded fatal stabbing of man at residence

FUKUOKA (TR) – A man found fatally stabbed at his residence in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward last week had recently experienced money-related problems, police revealed on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 11).

On February 8, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Takashi Yoshimatsu, 56, and found him collapsed atop a futon in a bedroom of the two-floor residence, located in the Kashihara area, with several stab wounds to the upper body.

Police later announced that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was loss of blood.

In the latest development, police said that Yoshimatsu managed a company that performs parking lot construction. In speaking with acquaintances and related parties, police learned that payments to business partners by Yoshimitsu had become in arrears beginning about 2 years ago.

Prior to the discovery, several acquaintances arrived at the Minami Police Station after Yoshimatsu, who lived alone, dropped out of contact. The front door was locked upon the arrival of police.

Prefectural police have mobilized 150 officers for the investigation, which is being conducted on suspicion of murder.