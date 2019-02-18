Fukuoka: Police locate vehicle belonging to man found murdered in residence

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police plan to question a man taken into custody on suspicion of fraud over the death of his former employer, who was found fatally stabbed at his residence in Fukuoka City’s Minami Ward earlier this month.

According to Kyodo News (Feb. 18), police apprehended the man after he allegedly left a restaurant without paying a bill on Sunday. Police had been seeking his whereabouts in connection with the death of 56-year-old Takashi Yoshimatsu.

On February 8, Yoshimatsu’s body was found collapsed atop a futon in a bedroom of the two-floor residence with several stab wounds to the upper body. Police later announced that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was loss of blood.

After the discovery, police learned that Yoshimatsu’s vehicle was missing. An examination of security camera footage showed a person believed to be the man behind the wheel of the vehicle, which was found parked in the Tenjin area of Fukuoka City on February 13. Police plan to arrest him again on suspicion of theft.

Police previously said that Yoshimatsu, who lived alone, managed a company that performs parking lot construction. In speaking with acquaintances and related parties, police learned that payments to business partners by Yoshimitsu had become in arrears beginning about 2 years ago.

The man is believed to have been a former employee of the company. Police are also planning to question him over the death of Yoshimatsu.