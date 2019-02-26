Fugitive suspected of murder nabbed in Shiga

SHIGA (TR) – A 34-year-old man wanted over the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Hiroshima City last week was apprehended in Shiga Prefecture early Wednesday, police said, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 24).

Police apprehended Yukinobu Tomita on a road in Otsu City. He is wanted over the murder and robbery of 86-year-old Kazuhiro Uematsu, who was found bleeding from stab wounds to the head in front of the first-floor toilet of his residence by his wife on the morning of February 20.

Thereafter, Tomita received nine stitches at the base of his left thumb at a hospital in Hiroshima City. The results of a DNA analysis of material left at the hospital proved to be a match for blood found at the crime scene, police said previously.

On February 24, police released a portrait of Tomita, who is shown wearing glasses.

A person resembling the suspect was also spotted in security camera footage at JR Fukuyama Station in Fukuyama City at around noon on February 22.

Three days later, security camera footage showed a person believed to be Tomita inside convenience store in Osaka City. The person’s left thumb was covered by a bandage, which was consistent with the medical treatment Tomita received.

Thereafter, an analysis of security camera footage showed a person believed to be the fugitive riding a bicycle, police said.