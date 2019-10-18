French nationals accused of using cocaine in Roppongi club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male French nationals over the alleged use of cocaine in the Roppongi entertainment area of Minato Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 18).

On Wednesday, company president Matthias Edward Louis, 28, and teacher Nikola Andre Joseph, 43, allegedly used cocaine inside the toilet of a club in the district.

The Azabu Police Station did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Officers arrived at the club after being tipped off by an employee. An analysis of the urine of Louis and Joseph gave a positive result for cocaine.

Both suspects arrived in Japan to watch matches in the Rugby World Cup, police said.