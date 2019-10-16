Dentsu exec. nabbed for assault at Rugby World Cup match

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 51-year-old male employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. over the alleged assault of a security guard at a Rugby World Cup match on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 16).

At around 10:15 p.m., Jun Yoshino, the head of a newspaper division, allegedly slapped the male guard, 21, in the face at International Stadium Yokohama following the match between Japan and Scotland.

The guard was not hurt in the incident, the Kohoku Police Station said.

Yoshino, who was reportedly drunk at the time, denies the allegations. “I did not slap [him],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The Yokohama Disrict Public Prosecutor’s Office did not request that Yoshino be detained. He was released on Tuesday.

According to police, the guard had warned Yoshino about aggressively pushing past other spectators in trying to exit the stadium. After the incident, officers apprehended the suspect at the scene.

In the match, Japan beat Scotland 28-21.