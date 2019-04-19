Film director Toshiaki Toyoda accused of possessing gun

TOKYO (TR) – Police on Thursday arrested film director Toshiaki Toyoda, 51, on suspicion of possessing a firearm at his residence in Komae City, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 18).

Police did not reveal whether Toyoda, who was accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admits to the allegations.

Shizuoka Prefectural Police and a law enforcement division of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare found the weapon during a search of Toyoda’s residence that was a part of an investigation into a separate illegal drug-related case.

Toyoda made his debut in 1998 with thriller “Pornostar.” That same year, he was presented the Directors Guild of Japan New Directors Award.

In 2005, Toyoda was arrested for possession of stimulant drugs. He was subsequently handed a suspended prison term. In 2009, he returned to filmmaking with “The Blood of Rebirth.”