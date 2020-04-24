Female NHK staffer not prosecuted for threatening married ward assemblyman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a female contract employee at a subsidiary of broadcaster NHK who was accused of threatening an Itabashi Ward assemblyman last year, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 23).

Between December 2 and 14, Miho Goda, a 32-year-old contract employee at NHK Business Create Inc., allegedly attempted to blackmail 37-year-old Shingo Takayama out of 4 million yen.

According to the Shimura Police Station, Goda met Takayama via a deai-kei matchmaking app. She later found out he was married.

“I was so shocked [to learn that he was married] that I wanted compensation,” Goda was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations upon her arrest in December.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Goda. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Goda, a resident of Chuo Ward, confronted Takayama via mail after they began dating. “Prove to me that you are married or unmarried,” she wrote. “For making light of me, I’ll sink you beneath the sea. 5 million yen is suitable [compensation].”

On December 14, an officer from the Shimura Police Station apprehended Goda when she arrived at a shop in Shibuya Ward to collect the money from Takayama.

Founded in 1981, NHK Business Create Inc. rents, buys, sells and appraises real estate.