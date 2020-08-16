Fatally stabbed convenience store clerk previously contacted police about suspect

TOCHIGI (TR) – A 45-year-old female convenience store clerk in Utsunomiya City who was fatally stabbed last week had previously alerted police about the man suspected in the crime, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 13).

At around 4:35 p.m. on August 12, Hiroyuki Kawada, 41 of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a knife to stab Mari Honna in the chest at the counter of an outlet of chain Lawson.

After Kawada moved to access a register, another employee attempted to stop him. The suspect then repeatedly slashed open his abdomen.

Both Honma and Kawada were transported to a hospital where the they both were confirmed dead, police said previously.

Single mother of four children

According to police, Kawada was the former boyfriend of Honma, a single mother of four children. He met her through a common friend in May of last year.

After they broke up, Kawada began sending threatening messages (about 15 total) to Honma. On August 9 and 11, she contacted police.

Police said that there had been problems in their handling of the consultations by the victim. However, the investigation is continuing to learn the circumstances that led to the incident.