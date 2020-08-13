Convenience store employee fatally stabbed; attacker commits suicide

TOCHIGI (TR) – A man died in an apparent suicide after he fatally stabbed a 45-year-old female convenience store clerk in Utsunomiya City on Wednesday, police said.

At around 4:35 p.m., the attacker, who was not named, is alleged to have used a knife to stab Mari Honna in the chest at the counter of an outlet of chain Lawson, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 13).

After the attacker moved to access a register, another employee attempted to stop him. The attacker then repeatedly slashed open his abdomen.

Both the injured clerk and the attacker were transported to a hospital where the they both were confirmed dead, police said.

Police are treating the case as murder. Several days before, Honma had consulted with police after breaking up with her boyfriend, according to Fuji News Network (Aug. 12).

The store is located about 2 kilometers from JR Utsunomiya Station.