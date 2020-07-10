Ex-babysitter in custody over sexual assaults of school boys accused in another case

TOKYO (TR) – A former babysitter in custody over the alleged sexual assaults of several elementary school boys has been accused in another case, police said on Thursday, reports TBS News (July 9).

In the latest case, Akinori Hashimoto, 29, allegedly raped an elementary school boy inside a private room at a child welfare facility where the suspect was employed in January of last year.

The suspect also filmed the attack with this smartphone. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations of coerced intercourse.

As previously reported, Hashimoto has a credential in childcare. After registering with a smartphone app as a babysitter last July, he took care of around 80 children.

In January and April, police arrested him over alleged sexual assaults of two other boys last year. Last month, police accused the suspect in the alleged rapes of a boy at his residence in Adachi Ward on two occasions last year. Hashimoto also filmed these incidents.

Following the first arrest, police found that the smartphone of the suspect contained videos showing him sexually assaulting a number of boys.