Babysitter accused of raping elementary school boy arrested in 2nd case

TOKYO (TR) – A former babysitter in custody over the alleged rape of an elementary school boy has been arrested in a second case, police said on Thursday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 23).

In the second case, Akinori Hashimoto, 28, allegedly stripped the clothes from another boy, 5, at the victim’s residence in Chuo Ward on November 14 and fondled his lower body.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the parents of the boy used a smartphone app to locate Hashimoto after the boy developed a fever, which prevented him from going to daycare.

During questioning, the suspect, who was accused of indecent assault, declined to comment on the allegations.

In January, Kanagawa Prefectural Police first arrested Hashimoto over the alleged rape of an 8-year-old boy last year when the suspect was a volunteer at a summer camp in Kawasaki City.

Hashimoto has a credential in childcare. After registering with the smartphone app last July, he took care of around 80 children.

During the investigation, an examination of the smartphone of the suspect revealed videos showing him sexually assaulting other boys, police said.