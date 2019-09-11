Ex-AV actress Anri Sakaguchi not prosecuted after arrest for trespassing

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of former adult video (AV) actress Anri Sakaguchi following her arrest for trespassing last month, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 11).

On August 27, whose real name is Mizue Nozawa, Sakaguchi allegedly trespassed into the residence of her former boyfriend, aged in his 30s, in Nakano Ward.

According to police, Sakaguchi followed the man, a bar host, into the residence without his consent.

“I think it ’s a bad thing to go inside [another person’s residence] without living together,” police quoted Sakaguchi upon her release after the incident. “I won’t do it again.”

The incident appears to have been a part of dispute between Sakaguchi and the man that took place after they arrived at the residence by taxi.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sakaguchi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Sakaguchi, a Tokyo native, is the daughter of popular actress Ryoko Sakaguchi. She began appearing in a number of television series after entering the entertainment business in 2008.

In October, 2016, she shifted gears by making her AV debut for label Muteki. The following June, prosecutors dropped a case against Sakaguchi in which she was alleged to have demanded payment from the same former boyfriend in return for her not distributing a photograph.

Last year, she worked as a hostess and stripper in Tokyo and a sex worker in brothel quarters in Osaka City and Kobe.