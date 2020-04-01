Employees at ‘delivery health’ chain not prosecuted over alleged prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of 19 persons connected to a so-called “delivery health” chain of businesses over alleged prostitution, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 31).

In January, police accused Tomohisa Kutsuki, the 50-year-old president of escort service Final Stage, and 18 other employees of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law.

According to police, four male employees of the chain allegedly dispatched masseuses, aged between 49 and 59, to provide sex services in violation of the law to four male company employees in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward between April and July of last year.

At some point before Tuesday, prosecutors announced the non-prosecution of the suspects. No reason for the non-prosecutions was given.

All 19 suspects denied the allegations upon their arrests. “I do not understand any of this,” Kutsuki was quoted by police.

With its main operation in Nagoya, Final Stage boasts three other locations, including in Yokohama City and Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward. Since the summer of 2005, the chain has accumulated 7.2 billion yen in sales.

In terms of scale, the bust was the largest of its kind, police said previously. At the time of the crackdown, law enforcement divisions had been upping patrols in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.