‘Delivery health’ chain busted for prostitution in Olympics prep

TOKYO (TR) – Law enforcement divisions in Tokyo and Aichi Prefecture on Friday announced the bust of a so-called “delivery health” service on suspicion of prostitution, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 24).

Police have accused Tomohisa Kutsuki, the 50-year-old president of escort service Final Stage, and 18 other employees of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law.

According to police, four male employees of the chain dispatched masseuses, aged between 49 and 59, to provide sex services in violation of the law to four male company employees in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward between April and July of last year.

All 19 suspects deny the allegations. “I do not understand any of this,” Kutsuki was quoted by police.

With its main operation in Nagoya, Final Stage boasts three other locations, including in Yokohama City and Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward. Since the summer of 2005, the chain has accumulated 7.2 billion yen in sales.

In terms of scale, the bust is the largest of its kind, police said. Law enforcement divisions have been upping patrols in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be held this summer.