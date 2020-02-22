Elderly man ‘did not point knife’ at Shibuya welfare staffer

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly man who was after he brandished a knife at the Shibuya Ward office on Friday denies having the intent to kill, police said, reports the TBS News (Feb. 21).

At around 10:00 a.m., Kosaku Odawara, 76, approached a counter for the welfare section on the first floor while wielding the knife. “I’ll kill you!” he reportedly shouted at a male staff member in his 60s while using his name.

Staff members and security then apprehended him. There were no injuries in the incident, the Shibuya Police Station said.

“I did not point the knife at [the staff member],” Odawara was quoted the Shibuya Police Station in denying attempted murder.

Odawara is receiving welfare payments. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.