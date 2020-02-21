 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Elderly man on welfare pulls knife at Shibuya Ward office

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 21, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are questioning a man after he brandished a knife at the Shibuya Ward office on Friday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 21).

At around 10:00 a.m., approached a counter for the welfare section on the first floor while wielding the knife. “I’ll kill you!” he reportedly shouted at one staff member while using their name.

Staff members and security then apprehended him. There were no injuries in the incident, the Shibuya Police Station said.

Police are now questioning the man, believed to be in his 70s and a welfare recipient, on a voluntary basis on suspicion of attempted murder.

