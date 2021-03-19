Court hands man 13-year prison term for abducting girl, demanding ransom

KANAGAWA (TR) – A court here has handed a 66-year-old man a prison term for kidnapping a high school girl in Fujisawa City and demanding a ransom two years ago, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 17).

At the Yokohama District Court on Thursday, the court described the actions of Isao Kimura as “despicable” in handing down the 13-year term for abducting the girl, then 16, and demanding a ransom of 20 million yen.

“You used a knife and threatening words to make it seem her life was in danger over a 16-hour period,” the presiding judge said.

The prosecution had sought the 13-year term.

On June 24, 2019, Kimura allegedly abducted the girl off a road and into his vehicle as she commuted home. Later, the girl telephoned her mother, “Prepare 20 million yen,” she reportedly said in referring to the ransom needed to set her free.

An examination of security camera footage led police to a lodging facility in Atsugi City where the suspect was found with the girl at around 10:00 a.m. the following day.

Kimura told police that he had debts to repay. “Since a theft can only yield tens of thousands of yen, I decided to bear the risk and try abduction, which could yield a lot more money,” he said.

Kimura also said that he abducted the girl by covering her mouth, pinning her arms back and forcing her into the vehicle.