Kanagawa: Man, 64, kidnapped teen girl, demanded ransom

KANGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 64-year-old man or allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl in Fujisawa City and later demanding a ransom, reports TBS News (June 26).

On Monday night, Isao Kimura, a company officer, allegedly abducted the girl, 16, off a road and into his vehicle as she commuted home

Later, the girl, a second-year high school student, telephoned her mother to report that she had been kidnapped by a man unknown to her. “Prepare 20 million yen,” she reportedly added in referring to the ransom needed to set her free.

After the mother telephoned police, an investigation was launched. An examination of security camera footage led police to a lodging facility in Atsugi City where the suspect was found with the girl at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

During questioning, Kimura admitted to the allegations. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect added that he abducted the girl by covering her mouth, pinning her arms back and forcing her into the vehicle.