Chinese national nabbed over dumping of woman’s body found in suitcase

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male Chinese national for over the alleged dumping of the body of a Chinese woman along a riverbed in Nishio City last year, reports NHK (June 13).

According to police, the suspect, a 31-year-old company worker, dumped the body of the 37-year-old woman, packed inside a red suitcase, along the Yahagifuru River at some point last year.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

A worker cutting grass in early October tipped off police about the suitcase, which was found on an embankment. The corpse was found packed in the suitcase with the hands grabbing the knees. There were no signs that the body had been tied, police said previously.

Upon the discovery, the body had turned skeletal. She was believed to have died up to 3 months before. The cause of death was not known.

An identification card for the woman was also found inside the suitcase. She most recently arrived in Japan in June, when she stayed at a private residence in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro area.

The woman went missing in July. In early August, her brother lodged a missing persons report with police.

Police are now investigating the relationship between the suspect and the woman.