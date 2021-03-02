Chiba: 3 yakuza arrested for murder of man whose corpse found in cistern

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested three gang members over the alleged murder of a man whose corpse was found in a fire cistern in Inzai City last year, reports TBS News (Mar. 1).

Last October, two members of the Sumiyoshi-kai, including Yoshiaki Mori (63), and Tadahisa Nakagami (49), a member of another gang, allegedly slashed the neck of Kosuke Miyauchi (46) in killing him.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Last month, police accused the same three suspects and two others, including Nakagami’s 33-year-old wife, of abandoning the body of Miyauchi in the cistern on around October 21.

However, police have decided not to send the first three suspects to prosecutors over that charge. As well, the other two suspects were released.

“In trouble”

Miyauchi, a resident of Narita City, worked at a delivery firm. He went missing on October 16. His wife lodged a missing persons report with police eight days later.

Police later began searching the area around the cistern after receiving a tip. “Mr. Miyauchi is in trouble,” the tipster said. On the morning of October 28, police found his body inside the cistern.

Police previously said that his left foot had been cut off. As well, his neck had been gashed. The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock due to loss of blood from the wound to the neck.

On November 14, the left foot was found in an unspecified location in Inzai.

Miyauchi was an acquaintance of Nakagami. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, including whether the pair had engaged in a dispute.