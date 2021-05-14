Bobby Olugun fined ¥100,000 by Saitama court for domestic violence

SAITAMA (TR) – A court here has fined television personality and mixed martial artist Bobby Olugun for domestic violence against his wife last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 19).

At the Saitama District Court on Thursday, presiding judge Shuko Ichiba handed Olugun, 55, the fine of 100,000 yen, which was the punishment sought by prosecutors.

According to the ruling, Olugun used his right hand to strike his wife, a Japanese national, on the left side of her face at their residence in Urawa Ward, Saitama City on May 16, 2020.

She was not seriously injured in the incident, police said previously.

“I did not get violent,” Olugun was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

In handing down the ruling, judge Ichiba described the actions of the defendant as “malicious,” specifically pointing out his warning to his wife about administering a “vicious beating” before striking her.

After the incident, Olugun’s wife told reporters that she had been a victim of violence from her husband “for years.”

Olugun, a native of Nigeria, and his wife married in 1999. They have five children.