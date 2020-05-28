Australian court hands 16-month jail term to Japanese national for child pornography

AUSTRALIA (TR) – A court in Perth, Western Australia on Tuesday handed a male Japanese tourist a 16-month prison term over the possession of more than 1,000 clips of child pornography.

At the Perth District Court, presiding judge Fiona Vernon handed Masahiro Kobayashi, a 31-year-old employee of a subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Co., for possessing 1,091 child pornography videos and images on his telephone upon arrival at Perth International Airport last November.

During the trial, Kobayashi pleaded guilty to attempting to import child abuse material, according to site Perthnow (May 27).

Kobayashi entered Australia on a tourist visa, which was cancelled on the day of his arrest. He will be deported upon his release from prison.

Kobayashi arrived at the airport from Tokyo. During a check by Australian Border Force officers, roughly 200 videos and pictures depicting child abuse were found. More such files were found on an app for his telephone.

Punishment for such a crime is up to 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of the equivalent of nearly 40 million yen.