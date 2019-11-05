Australia: Japanese national accused of possessing child pornography

AUSTRALIA (TR) – A 30-year-old male Japanese tourist was arrested and charged with attempting to import child pornography into Australia over the weekend, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said on Monday.

According to a statement released by the ABF, officials found “child exploitation material” within some of the files on the mobile telephone of the man, who was not named, upon his arrival at at Perth International Airport in Western Australia via a flight from Tokyo on Saturday.

“During the examination of his mobile phone officers located more than 200 video files and images,” the ABF statement said. “Due to the large number of videos investigators reviewed only a small selection, which it will be alleged were found to depict the sexual abuse or exploitation of children.”

The force added that the remaining files — along with approximately 300 more videos contained inside a separate application on the same telephone — will undergo a forensic examination in the coming weeks.

Officers cancelled the visa of the Japanese national, seized his telephone and accused him of violating a customs act regarding child abuse material. He faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of nearly 40 million yen.

Rod O’Donnell, the ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia, said, “Tackling child exploitation in particular is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role in protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community.”