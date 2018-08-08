Arakawa high school: Arrest of vice principal for indecent assault ‘regrettable’

TOKYO (TR) – A representative of a trade high school in Arakawa Ward has described the arrest of the institution’s vice principal for sexual assault earlier this year as “truly regrettable,” reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 7).

“With the vice principal providing leadership to staff members, this occurrence is truly regrettable,” said a representative of the Arakawa Technical High School.

On the night of May 11, Minoru Okusawa, the 59-year-old vice principal of the school, called out to a woman, aged in her 40s, as she sat on a road in Adachi Ward. He then took her to a love hotel in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture where he probed his fingers inside her underwear in fondling her lower body.

Okusawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “With me not being able to control my sexual desire, I could not contain myself,” the suspect was quoted by the Takenotsuka Police Station.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim. The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police in late May.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education, Okusawa stopped appearing at work due to what he claimed was an illness on July 18.