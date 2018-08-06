School vice principal took drunk woman to love hotel for sexual assault

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the vice principal of a trade high school in Arakawa Ward over the alleged sexual assault of an intoxicated woman earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

On the night of May 11, Minoru Okusawa, 59, called out to the woman, aged in her 40s, as she sat on a road in Adachi Ward. He then took her to a love hotel in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture where he probed his fingers inside her underwear in fondling her lower body.

Okusawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “With me not being able to control my sexual desire, I could not contain myself,” the suspect was quoted by the Takenotsuka Police Station.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim. The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police in late May.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education, Okusawa stopped appearing at work due to what he claimed was an illness on July 18. “After confirming the facts of the case, we will deal with the matter strictly,” a representative of the board said.