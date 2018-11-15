Aichi: Police release footage showing suspect in killing of pachinko boss

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday released surveillance camera footage a man wanted in the murder of the president of a Nagoya-based manufacturer of pachinko machines at his office last month, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 14).

At around 7:35 a.m. on October 25, the body of Masaki Uchigashima, the 39-year-old president of Takao, was found by an employee in a parking garage at the company’s headquarters in Nakagawa Ward.

Uchigashima had been slashed in the abdomen and neck, and a blood-stained knife likely used in the crime was found at the scene, the Nakagawa Police Station said.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood resulting from his arteries and veins having been slashed. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was found at the scene, police said.

In the blurry footage, shot on the grounds of the office the night before the discovery of the body, the suspect, wearing a cap, is shown walking. He stands up to 170 centimeters tall. “Any information is what what we are seeking, even if it seems small,” a representative of the police said.