Pachinko company president found slain in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after the president of a Nagoya-based manufacturer of pachinko machines was found fatally stabbed on Thursday, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 26).

At around 7:35 a.m., the body of Masaki Uchigashima, the 39-year-old president of Takao, was found by an employee in a parking garage at the company’s headquarters in Nakagawa Ward.

Uchigashima had been slashed in the abdomen and neck, and a blood-stained knife likely used in the crime was found at the scene, the Nakagawa Police Station said.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood resulting from his arteries and veins having been slashed, police said.

The day before the discovery, Uchigashima came to work at the headquarters. Police are now examining security camera footage in searching for clues in the case.

According to the company’s web site, Takao was founded in 1979. It employs about 220 people. Uchigashima is known for adapting the popular “Kaiji” manga series into the theme for a pachinko machine.