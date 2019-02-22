Actor Hirofumi Arai prosecuted for alleged rape of masseuse

TOKYO (TR) – Actor Hirofumi Arai on Thursday was prosecuted over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports NHK (Feb. 21).

According to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, Arai, 40, summoned the woman, an employee at an outcall massage parlor aged in her 30s, to his residence in Setagaya Ward at just past 2:00 a.m. on July 1. He then is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on February 1, Arai generally acknowledged the allegations. “I was drunk,” he reportedly told police. “I have done [such a thing], but I have also not done [such a thing].”

Prosecutors did not explain why Arai was prosecuted. However, informed sources said that an out-of-court settlement was not reached between the actor and the victim.

According to a previous report, the encounter between Arai and the masseuse was their first. Prior to the incident, Arai consented to “not engaging in prohibited acts” as mandated by the parlor.

The case involving Arai was the fourth to be filed by the parlor since it began implementing the mandate in March. One month after the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Setagaya Police Station.

Arai made his debut as an actor in 2001. He has since appeared in a number of films and television dramas.