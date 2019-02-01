Tokyo: Police seek arrest warrant for actor Hirofumi Arai on suspicion of rape

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Hirofumi Arai over the alleged rape of a masseuse at his residence last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 1).

Beginning on Friday morning, police searched the residence of Arai, 40, in Setagaya Ward. That afternoon, police sought the warrant on suspicion of coerced intercourse.

At just past 2:00 a.m. on July 1, Arai summoned the woman, an employee at an outcall massage parlor aged in her 30s, to his residence. He then is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

One month after the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Setagaya Police Station.

During voluntary questioning, Arai admitted to the allegations, police said.

Arai made his debut as an actor in 2001. He has since appeared in a number of films and television dramas.