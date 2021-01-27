Uber Eats deliveryman used stun gun in attempted sexual assault of girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26).

At around 9:00 p.m. on December 16, Ryuta Fujino came up from the behind the girl on a road as she commuted home. “Now you must obey me,” he reportedly threatened while showing her a stun gun.

After the girl let out a scream, Fujino fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault, Fujino admitted to the allegations, police said.

Fujino became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed showed him riding a bicycle with a delivery bag in the same area just before the incident.

Police are investigating whether he was also behind several other similar incidents that took place in the same area.