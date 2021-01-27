 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Uber Eats deliveryman used stun gun in attempted sexual assault of girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 27, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26).

At around 9:00 p.m. on December 16, Ryuta Fujino came up from the behind the girl on a road as she commuted home. “Now you must obey me,” he reportedly threatened while showing her a stun gun.

After the girl let out a scream, Fujino fled the scene.

Ryuta Fujino (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault, Fujino admitted to the allegations, police said.

Fujino became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed showed him riding a bicycle with a delivery bag in the same area just before the incident.

Police are investigating whether he was also behind several other similar incidents that took place in the same area.

Published in Business, Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »