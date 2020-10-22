Uber Eats deliveryman accused of paying 13-year-old girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for Uber Eats for allegedly paying a middle school girl for sex, reports TBS News (Oct. 19).

In March, Hideaki Uesugi, 32, allegedly paid 50,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 13, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Musashino City.

Police alleged that the suspect knew that the girl was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, Uesugi, a resident of Shinjuku Ward, admitted to the allegations. “I did it to help a middle school girl who was in need of money,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, Uesugi met the girl via Twitter. “I’m free,” the girl reportedly wrote. “How about 50,000 yen?” the suspect responded.