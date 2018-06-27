Ex-AV actress Ruka Kanae enlists at Tokyo ‘delivery health’ parlor

TOKYO (TR) – From the sounds of it, former adult video (AV) actress Ruka Kanae won’t be missing an erotic beat.

According to a tweet by “delivery health” service Club Tora no Ana on Tuesday, Kanae has enlisted her services at the chain. The former actress, 25, will be available to punters beginning on July 2, roughly one month after her retirement from the AV industry.

The native of Nagano Prefecture made her AV debut (“First Impression”) for label Idea Pocket in May of 2012. Four years later, she was among the nominees at the DMM Adult Awards. In February of last year, label JNS released a four-hour compilation titled “Ruka Kanae: Pervert Queen.”

Over her career, Kanae has dabbled in a number of side projects. In 2013, she joined the idol group me-me* with fellow starlets Yui Hatano and Shiori Kamisaki. The group disbanded three years later.

In January, Kanae announced her retirement from the industry. In March, she received a best actress accolade at the SOD Adult Awards. Her AV career ended on June 3.

Kanae is not the first actress from the industry to enlist with Tora no Ana, which claims to offer “high quality and erotic” services. Maria Ozawa and Rola Takizawa were on the club’s roster in the past, while Aika is currently listed.

Kanae falls under the Diamond Tiger designation, which requires customers to call for rates. However, the rank below (Platinum Tiger) necessitates an outlay of 37,000 yen for the first 60 minutes, which could provide a point of reference.