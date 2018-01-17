AV actress Ruka Kanae announces retirement from industry

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Ruka Kanae announced her retirement from the industry on her blog last week.

In a message posted on January 11, Kanae, 24, wrote that she will cease activities in the industry while also thanking her fans. “Thanks to everyone I was able to attain the goals I set for myself when I made my debut,” she wrote. “I have thought about starting a new life, and decided to retire at this time.”

In May of 2012, the native of Nagano Prefecture made her debut in “First Impression” for label Idea Pocket. Four years later, she was among the nominees at the DMM Adult Awards. In February of last year, label JNS released a four-hour compilation titled “Ruka Kanae: Pervert Queen.”

Over her career, Kanae has dabbled in a number of side projects. In 2013, she joined the idol group me-me* with fellow starlets Yui Hatano and Shiori Kamisaki. The group disbanded three years later.

“In this industry, I was able to grow very much, and though there were many things that seemed to break my heart, your warm support encouraged me always,” Kanae added in the message. “So I was able to keep going until today.”

In addition to thanking her fans, Kanae expressed gratitude for the friendships she has made with those in the industry, including other starlets.

“The remaining 5-month period until retirement seems like a long time, but I think it will pass in the blink of an eye,” she wrote. “I do not know how many times I will have opportunities to see all of my fans, but I’d like to create opportunities to meet as many people as possible.”