Tokyo cops raid offices of pick-up school over second alleged rape

TOKYO (TR) – Following the emergence of a second alleged gang rape by students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women, Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this week raided locations connected with the institution, reports TBS News (June 22).

On Wednesday, police entered three locations in the capital and Osaka that are affiliated with Real Nampa Academy in search of evidence connected with the alleged sexual assault of a woman, a 32-year-old restaurant employee, early on April 1 of last year.

In the incident, Takuya Habu, a 33-year-old company employee living in Minato Ward, and Masaki Otaki, a 29-year-old company employee, are alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim after forcing her to drink large quantities of alcohol at a residence in the Kabukicho red-light district of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.

The Shinjuku Police Station arrested the suspects on suspicion of quasi-gang rape on June 17. Habu has declined to comment on the allegations, saying he wishes to consult with his lawyer. Meanwhile, Otaki denies the charges, telling police he “absolutely didn’t do it.”

The arrest is the second for Habu. On July 31 of last year, the suspect and another male student from Real Nampa Academy coaxed another woman, a 26-year-old model, to drink large quantities of vodka before sexually assaulted her. They were arrested and sent to prosecutors last month.

In addition to teaching disciples how to seduce women, Real Nampa Academy provides what is referred to as a “house,” which is this residence in Shinjuku.

In carrying out the crime in April, the suspects called out to the woman in the street. They then brought her to the residence. The suspects and victim then engaged in a card game that included the imbibing of alcohol.