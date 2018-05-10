Tokyo Metro employee among suspects in gang rape of model

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at subway operator Tokyo Metro and one other man over the alleged gang rape of a woman at a residence in Shinjuku Ward last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 9).

On July 31, Ken Nemoto, 27, and Takuya Habu, a 33-year-old company employee living in Minato Ward, coaxed the woman, a 26-year-old model, to drink large quantities of vodka at the residence. After she was rendered unconscious, the pair is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Nemoto, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. However, Habu denies the charges, telling the Shinjuku Police Station that “there was consent.”

According to police, the suspects met one another at a so-called “nampa school,” where students are taught techniques for picking up women. The residence where the incident took place was under the control of management of the school.

When the victim arrived at the residence, she was in the company of a female acquaintance who had been previously picked up by one of the suspects. The incident too place after the acquaintance departed.

“It is truly regrettable that an employee was arrested,” a representative of Tokyo Metro was quoted.