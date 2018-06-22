Gunma: ‘Money trouble’ preceded fatal stabbing in parking lot

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have revealed that “money trouble” preceded the fatal stabbing of fatal stabbing of a man by a male acquaintance in front of a drug store in the town of Oizumi on Wednesday, reports TV (June 22).

“There was money-related trouble between us,” police quoted Yuya Ogawa, a 20-year-old truck driver, who has been accused of murder.

At just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers working off a tip arrived at a parking lot of the store and found Fuga Ochiai, also 20, lying face down with multiple stab wounds.

An officer with a gun then arrested Ogawa after ordering him to drop a knife he was holding. The suspect, who was originally accused of attempted murder, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest.

Ochiai was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about two and a half hours later. He suffered about 10 stab wounds to his back and abdomen, police said.

Ochiai and Ogawa are colleagues at the same company. After the incident, a third person, who was also at the scene and acquainted with both persons, rushed to the nearby Oizumi Police Station to report the stabbing.