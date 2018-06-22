 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: ‘Money trouble’ preceded fatal stabbing in parking lot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 22, 2018
Yuya Ogawa
Yuya Ogawa (Twitter)

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have revealed that “money trouble” preceded the fatal stabbing of fatal stabbing of a man by a male acquaintance in front of a drug store in the town of Oizumi on Wednesday, reports TV (June 22).

“There was money-related trouble between us,” police quoted Yuya Ogawa, a 20-year-old truck driver, who has been accused of murder.

At just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers working off a tip arrived at a parking lot of the store and found Fuga Ochiai, also 20, lying face down with multiple stab wounds.

An officer with a gun then arrested Ogawa after ordering him to drop a knife he was holding. The suspect, who was originally accused of attempted murder, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest.

Ochiai was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about two and a half hours later. He suffered about 10 stab wounds to his back and abdomen, police said.

Ochiai and Ogawa are colleagues at the same company. After the incident, a third person, who was also at the scene and acquainted with both persons, rushed to the nearby Oizumi Police Station to report the stabbing.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »