Gunma: Cops nab man, 20, over fatal stabbing of male acquaintance

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 21, 2018

in the town of Oizumi
Gunma police arrested a 20-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in a parking lot in the town of Oizumi on Wednesday (Twitter)
GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a male truck driver over the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in front of a drug store in the town of Oizumi on Wednesday, reports TBS News (June 21).

At just before 11:00 p.m., Yuya Ogawa, 20, tipped off police, saying that he had “stabbed an acquaintance.” Officers arriving at a parking lot of the store found 20-year-old Fuga Ochiai, a company employee, lying face down with stab wounds to his back.

An officer with a gun arrested Ogawa on suspicion of attempted murder after ordering him to drop a knife he was holding. The suspect admits to the allegations.

Ochiai was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about two and a half hours later.

Police are seeking a motive for the crime while investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

