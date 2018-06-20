Aomori: 2 women found slain in neighboring residences over 1-week period

AOMORI (TR) – Sources with the Aomori Prefectural Police have revealed that an investigation into whether the murder of an elderly woman whose corpse was found in her residence in Aomori City on Tuesday is connected to another case that took place one week ago, reports TBS News (June 20).

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the body of Kazuko Koyama, 79, was found lying face-up near the kitchen door of her residence with a scarf around her neck and several stab wounds to the abdomen.

According to the sources, Koyama is believed to have died several days before the discovery. The results of an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday will be used to determine the cause of death.

Koyama lived alone. The residence also serves as a grocery store, which she manages. However, the shop has not opened since June 15, police said.

On June 12, the body of Noriko Kikuchi, 67, was found collapsed inside her residence, which is located about 100 meters from that of Koyama. The results of an autopsy revealed that Kikuchi died due to suffocation, police said.

Due to the proximity of the two residences and the fact that both victims appear to have been strangled to death, police are now investigating whether the cases are related.